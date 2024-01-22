Unmanned aircraft MQ-9 departs from Curaçao. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— After being stationed almost for two years in Curaçao, the unmanned aircraft MQ-9 will depart this month to Rumania, for the defense of the NATO Eastern Flank. The aircraft will be deployed to gather intelligence along the eastern border of the treaty area. On Friday, January 12th, 2024 the MQ-9 flew her last flight for Defence in the Caribbean Region.

The choice for Curaçao as the home base was inspired by the favorable weather conditions and airspace availability. Three of the four aircraft were stationed at Curaçao. Initially aimed at training and preparing Air Force personnel, the unmanned aircraft was later also used to provide local assistance and counter-drug operations. More than 2800 flight hours were made.

Despite the departure of the MQ-9, Defence will remain active in the Dutch Caribbean Region in the air space with the maritime patrol plane DASH-8 of the Coastguard Dutch Caribbean Region.

