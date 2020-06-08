Unnecessary speeding results in collision. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Over the past weekend, the Sint Maarten Police Force Patrols were directed to the scene of a car collision, which took place on the L.B. Scott, heading towards the Church Hill round- bout on Saturday 06th June 2020.

After further investigation on scene officers were able to gather that the driver behind the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra, was traveling at very high speeds on the L.B. Scott Road towards the Church Hill roundabout and lost control of the vehicle resulting in a serious collision.

The driver of the Elantra, with initials J.C.L. (32), slid from the Sugar Hill intersection

