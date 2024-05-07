Up to 23 Named Storms, 11 Hurricanes and Five Major Hurricanes. Start to Prepare! | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Colorado State University (CSU) Tropical Weather & Climate Research Center issued in April its seasonal hurricane activity and is forecasting up to 23 named storms for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Of the 23 named storms, 11 could become hurricanes, including five that could become major hurricanes (category 3-5). According to the CSU, there could be 115 days of storm activity or three months and three weeks, 45 hurricane activity days, and 13 major hurricane activity days.

The hurricane season officially starts on June 1st and ends on November 30th.

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM), which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) and is headed by Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is appealing to all residents and businesses to start preparing for a busy hurricane season ahead. Do not wait until June 1st or the last minute to make such preparations.

You have the time now to prepare in a timely manner for what has been described as an extremely active hurricane season.

The 2024 storm names are Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane. There, you can download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide" and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Listen to the Government Radio station—SXMGOV 107.9FM—for official information and news before, during, and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather-related news and information, as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister and chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), by going to the @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Be prepared!

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45124-up-to-23-named-storms-11-hurricanes-and-five-major-hurricanes-start-to-prepare.html