Up to 25 Named Storms, 13 Hurricanes and Seven Major Hurricanes. Prepare early! | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The United Nations (UN) World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recently issued a warning for an above-average hurricane season in the North Atlantic in 2024.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center outlook for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season forecast a range of 17 to 25 total named storms; of those, eight to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes, including four to seven major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5, with winds higher of 111 miles per hour or higher).

The hurricane season officially starts on Saturday, June 1st, and ends on November 30th.

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM), which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) and is headed by Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is appealing to all residents and businesses to be prepared for an early start to the season where the possibility exists that storm/hurricane activity could start earlier in the season.

You have the time now to prepare in a timely manner for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season which is expected to have above-normal activity.

The 2024 storm names are Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Be prepared!

