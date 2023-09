PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force is would like to announce an upcoming drill scheduled for the 21st of September, 2023, in the Cay Bay area, specifically organized by the Sol Depot. This event is aimed at enhancing community awareness and preparedness for various emergency scenarios.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43815-upcoming-drill-in-cay-bay-area-to-enhance-preparedness.html