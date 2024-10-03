Upcoming Milestones for PJIAE: New Arrival Hall Will Be Open for Passengers Soon. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) is pleased to announce an important milestone in the countdown towards the opening of its state-of the art terminal building. On October 7, 2024, Constructor Ballast Nedam International Projects will officially hand over the key to the newly completed arrival hall and baggage reclaim area. This marks a major step forward in the airport's ongoing redevelopment.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46138-upcoming-milestones-for-pjiae-new-arrival-hall-will-be-open-for-passengers-soon.html