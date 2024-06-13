Upcoming Reef Restoration Workshop on Bonaire | SMN NEWS

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) is excited to announce the upcoming Reef Restoration Workshop, happening from June 17-19, 2024, at its office on Bonaire. This event will unite stakeholders, experts, and practitioners from the Dutch Caribbean and beyond to advance coral reef conservation and restoration efforts. Some sessions will be available to the public online.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45408-upcoming-reef-restoration-workshop-on-bonaire.html