UPDATE #2 Statement regarding recent thefts and break-ins. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) continues to actively engage with authorities to address the recent thefts in the Simpson Bay Lagoon. We are pleased to confirm that the situation has been brought to the attention of the prosecutor, who will be discussing it with the French authorities to ensure coordinated efforts on both sides of the island. A meeting involving all relevant parties, including the Coast Guard, police, and other security stakeholders, is scheduled to take place today or tomorrow to formulate a unified response.

In the meantime, immediate actions have already been implemented to enhance safety within the lagoon. Marinas have increased security measures, deploying extra patrols and maintaining 24/7 high-alert surveillance. A meeting has been initiated between the marinas in Simpson Bay and the community police and coastguard to discuss further safety enhancements. Additionally, the Coast Guard has ramped up patrols within the lagoon, offering further reassurance to boaters.

To further address community concerns, the SMMTA intends to organize a town hall meeting, inviting visiting cruisers, boat owners, business owners, and other stakeholders. This will provide an opportunity for attendees to hear directly from the authorities about their plans to maintain a safe environment, receive updates on the current situation, and ask any questions they may have. While we do not yet have a confirmed date, we are working to make this meeting happen by the end of the week. Details will be shared as soon as they are finalized.

We are awaiting an official public statement and update from the Coast Guard, police department, and prosecutor’s office (OM) following their discussions. The SMMTA will continue to share any further developments as they become available.

We commend the swift response from all parties involved and want to thank the community for their vigilance and cooperation during this time. These efforts underscore our commitment to maintaining St. Maarten as a safe and enjoyable destination for all.

Sincerely,

The SMMTA Board

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46595-update-2-statement-regarding-recent-thefts-and-break-ins.html