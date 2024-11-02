Update on Longwall Road “Main Roads” Project: Bitumen Spraying Delayed Due to Weather Conditions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure) would like to give an update on the Asphalt Road Resurfacing Main Roads Project. Due to unexpected weather conditions, the previously scheduled bitumen spraying on Longwall Road had to be postponed. Moisture from recent rainfall prevented crews from moving forward with the application, as a dry surface is essential for achieving the best results.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46344-update-on-longwall-road-main-roads-project-bitumen-spraying-delayed-due-to-weather-conditions.html