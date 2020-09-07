Update on PSS N.V. phased resumption of services. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The management of PSS N.V. hereby informs the public that operations will resume effective today, September 7, 2020, however, in a phased approach.

The services that will be available will be limited to pension disbursements (SZV pensioners), the collection of Aeropost parcels, and access to the P.O. Box room. Services with regard to sending and receiving of mail will be announced in a subsequent release. The adjusted hours of operations are Monday to Friday from 07:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The management of PSS N.V. would hereby like to thank the public for their patience and

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35612-update-on-pss-n-v-phased-resumption-of-services.html