Update on Serious Accident Involving Scooter on Sucker Garden Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Sunday, October 6th, 2024, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Central Dispatch of the Sint Maarten Police Force received a report of a serious accident on Sucker Garden Road. According to the preliminary investigation, a scooter rider on a black scooter struck an elderly male pedestrian who was crossing the road, leaving him seriously injured. The victim sustained a likely broken leg and facial injuries.

