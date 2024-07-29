UPDATE on Tourist found dead in local hotel. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to provide an update on the incident that occurred on July 22nd, 2024, at a local hotel where a female individual was found unresponsive.

Upon discovery of the situation, immediate action was taken by the authorities, and the body of the female victim was confiscated for further examination. A male individual at the scene was also taken into custody as part of the standard investigative procedure.

Following a thorough investigation and a complete autopsy, it has been determined that the female victim passed away due to natural causes. There were no signs of foul play or external factors contributing to her death.

As a result of these findings, the male individual who had been detained has been released and cleared of any wrongdoing related to this incident.

The KPSM extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time. We also appreciate the cooperation of all parties involved during the investigation.

KPSM Press Release

