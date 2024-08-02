UPP Member of Parliament Akeem Arrindell released. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of Parliament Akeem Arrindell, arrested on Thursday evening, was released from police custody today, Friday.

Arrindell was arrested on suspicion of Vote Buying and being part of a criminal organization on Thursday.

In a press release, the prosecutor’s office said that they arrested three persons in a vote-buying investigation while they searched the Member of Parliament’s office.

“Three suspects so far have been arrested today, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, on suspicion of, among others, participating in a criminal organization to buy votes for which a Member of the Sint Maarten Parliament was the primary beneficiary.”

On the same day, the MP’s workplace in the Parliament Building at the center of the case was searched as part of the ongoing investigation by the National Detectives under the direction of the examining judge.

The investigation, code-named ‘Aconitum,’ is conducted by the National Detectives under the authority of the Prosecutor’s Office, Sint Maarten.

The National Detectives specialize in investigating criminal activities within government, with a particular focus on civil servants.

In the meantime, the United Peoples Party, in a press release, said they are standing behind their member of parliament, who is also a candidate in the August 19th snap elections.

The UPP said in a press release that the political interference by the justice system needs to stop. The UPP also said that Arrindell is innocent until proven guilty.

They explained that for years, the Public Prosecutors Office has faced accusations of using its power to influence election outcomes. As election periods approach, the community often braces for the arrest and detention of public figures—actions many believe are designed to sway public opinion against certain political parties, particularly the UPP. Since 2010, a clear pattern has emerged: whenever the UPP gains momentum, a political figure is detained, often without substantial evidence.

