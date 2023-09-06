UPP Party Board pays tribute to the Legacy of Roberto Arrindell. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The United People's Party (UPP), extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Roberto "Celestino" Arrindell, an influential presence in the St. Maarten community who will be laid to rest today. In celebrating the life of Roberto Arrindell, UP Part President Eugene Heyliger acknowledged Arrindell’s multifaceted contributions that enriched the island's cultural and educational landscape.

In a statement issued by UP Party, the Board conveyed its deep sorrow at the passing of Roberto Arrindell, underscoring Arrindell's roles as a community advocate, educator, and cultural luminary. Heyliger reflected on Arrindell's profound influence, transcending sectors and resonating across generations within St. Maarten.

"Roberto Arrindell was a dedicated educator whose unwavering commitment was to nurture the minds of St. Maarten's youth," Heyliger said. Arrindell's profound impact on the island's educational sphere emphasizes the legacy he leaves behind.

However, Arrindell's contributions extended well beyond the classroom. He was a steadfast champion of St. Maarten's culture, dedicating himself to preserving and celebrating its rich traditions. As an artist, poet, and actor, Arrindell used his talents to elevate the island's cultural heritage.

Roberto "Celestino" Arrindell's enduring legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts and memories of those he inspired with his unwavering dedication and passion for the growth and preservation of St. Maarten's culture and education.

The United People's Party, together with the entire St. Maarten community, unites in paying homage to the remarkable life and contributions of Roberto Arrindell. They extend their heartfelt condolences to his family during this challenging period.

