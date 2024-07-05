UPP Political Candidate Teddy Charlie Proposes’ Back-to-School Tax Break’ to Support Education. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Once elected to Parliament, Political Candidate Teddy Charlie says he will immediately propose relief for "hardworking men and women in St. Maarten."

In a press release issued Sunday, Charlie, who is now confirmed as a candidate on the United People's Party's slate to contest the August 19 Snap Elections, empathizes with the financial challenges faced by parents in St. Maarten. He states, "I understand the struggle of parents in St. Maarten who are grappling with high utility bills and the increasing cost of goods." As a political candidate and long-serving Police Officer, Charlie has recognized the disparity between the tax breaks given to businesses as investment incentives and the lack of similar relief for working families who face daily financial challenges. To address this issue, Charlie proposes a Back-to-School Tax Break to support education and ease the financial burden on families. "The relief can be either initiated on instructions from Parliament or as the Council of Ministers but must be urgently considered."

Families' financial demands can become overwhelming when the new school year approaches. Expenses for school supplies, books, tuition, and extracurricular activities can quickly add up, creating significant strain. Charlie suggests that the government implement a back-to-school tax break to alleviate this pressure and ensure that children in our community receive the proper education they deserve.

"A back-to-school tax break would provide families with much-needed relief by offering deductions or credits on educational expenses," said Charlie. "This could include deductions for purchasing school supplies, uniforms, electronic devices for learning, tutoring services, or even contributions to education savings accounts. By allowing parents to keep more of their hard-earned money during this expensive time of year, we can increase access to quality education for all children."

Charlie firmly believes that the 'Back-to-School Tax Break' is not just a short-term relief measure, but a strategic investment in the country's prosperity and the well-being of its citizens. By investing in education, the nation invests in its future. Well-educated individuals are more likely to secure higher-paying jobs, make significant contributions to the economy, and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Therefore, supporting education through tax incentives is a beacon of hope for a brighter future, not just for families, but for the entire nation.

Furthermore, a back-to-school tax break could promote educational equality. Low-income families often struggle to afford the necessary resources for their children's academic success. Financial assistance through the tax system could help level the playing field, ensuring all students have access to the tools they need to excel academically.

"To implement this proposal effectively, the government would need to design the tax break carefully to target those who need it most while also preventing potential abuse," Charlie reassures. "Public awareness campaigns would be crucial to inform families about the available tax benefits and how to claim them. Rest assured, every effort will be made to ensure the process is transparent and secure, giving families the confidence they need to benefit from this initiative."

Charlie's proposal aims to offer substantial relief to parents, helping ensure that children in our community get the things they need to go to school and receive a proper education. It is intended to support education in St. Maarten. It should be a measure taken by the Parliament of St Maarten instructing the Council of Ministers through the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the program can run annually for one month and be effective in offering relief.

