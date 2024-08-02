UPP Stands with MP Arrindell; “he is innocent until proven guilty. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The United People's Party (UPP) has voiced strong support for Honourable Member of Parliament Akeem Arrindell, condemning recent allegations of vote-buying following the January 11, 2024, Parliamentary election. In a press release issued Friday, the UPP expressed confidence that a thorough judicial investigation would exonerate MP Arrindell while highlighting concerns over the integrity of St. Maarten's democratic process.

For years, the Public Prosecutor's Office has faced accusations of using its power to influence election outcomes. As election periods approach, the community often braces for the arrest and detention of public figures—actions many believe are designed to sway public opinion against certain political parties, particularly the UPP. Since 2010, a clear pattern has emerged: whenever the UPP gains momentum, a political figure is detained, often without substantial evidence.

This is also the case for many other political figures who have yet to get their day in court, as no formal case has been brought against them. Others have been accused and found innocent of the alleged crimes years later.

High-profile arrests and protracted investigations rarely lead to charges but cost taxpayers millions and undermine public trust in the judicial system. The UP Party is concerned that the threshold for detaining public figures appears alarmingly low, with hearsay and flimsy evidence often justifying detentions. This practice challenges the principle of 'innocent until proven guilty.

The recent detention of MP Arrindell raises serious questions about the motives of the Public Prosecutor's Office. The timing of such actions suggests a possible attempt to influence the electoral outcome rather than a genuine pursuit of justice. The people of St. Maarten increasingly recognize these tactics as a parallel campaign against certain political figures, threatening the integrity of the electoral process.

Public meetings and campaign activities are now overshadowed by anticipation of the next arrest. However, "The UPP stands firmly behind MP Arrindell and others unjustly targeted, advocating for justice, fairness, and the rule of law. St. Maarten deserves a democratic process free from undue influence, whether through financial means or judicial power."

The UPP calls for a thorough review and reform of the Public Prosecutor's Office to ensure accountability and prevent the misuse of prosecutorial power as a political weapon. This call for reform should instill a sense of hope in the people of St. Maarten, as it signals the UPP's determination to bring about positive change. It is also noteworthy that MP Arrindell was off-island for medical reasons during the search of his office.

The United People's Party remains committed to serving the people of St. Maarten with integrity, transparency, and respect for the democratic process. The well-being and prosperity of the people are our primary concerns, and we will continue to work tirelessly for their benefit.

