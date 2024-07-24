UPP Statement Against the Decision of Prime Minister Luc Mercelina to Cancel Public Meetings. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The recent decision by Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina of St. Maarten to halt public meetings of political parties and gatherings of people leading up to the August 19 Parliamentary Elections represents a grave affront to democratic principles and the fundamental rights of the people. This authoritarian move, particularly following the recent incident, raises serious concerns about the Prime Minister's motives and the integrity of our democratic process.

Violation of Democratic Rights

Dr Mercelina's decision to cancel public political gatherings without declaring a state of emergency or providing a valid legal basis directly violates the constitutional right to assembly. The Prime Minister has failed to justify this drastic measure, especially when political parties had already secured permits for such meetings, and the United People's Party held its second peaceful and well-attended public meeting without incident less than forty-eight hours ago.

Undermining Public Trust

The timing of this decision is highly questionable. Just days after a high-profile shooting incident, which the Prime Minister himself stated was not politically motivated, he chose to curtail democratic activities. This raises the spectre of political manipulation, especially when his own Party is embroiled in controversy with the arrest of a relative linked to the shooting, especially when the United People's Party has been leading the way with a large majority of the public rallying behind the new leader of the Party and the likely new Prime Minister of St. Maarten, honourable Member of Parliament Omar. E.C. Ottley.

Threat to Public Freedom

By banning public political meetings, Dr Mercelina is effectively silencing opposition and preventing citizens from expressing their political beliefs. This move not only stifles free speech but also instills fear among the populace, suggesting that any gathering could be deemed a political threat. This is a slippery slope towards authoritarianism, where fundamental freedoms are sacrificed under the guise of public safety.

Economic and Social Impact

The Prime Minister's track record on public issues further undermines his credibility. His failure to address critical concerns such as the electricity crisis, where he said that the cost of an immediate solution to get the people out of darkness was too expensive, exacerbated by monopolistic practices and excessive fuel charges; where when asked he said he knows about the monopoly and high fuel clause, but he was too busy to be bothered with it, has already caused significant economic and social hardship. His dismissal of these issues, claiming he was "too busy," only highlights his disconnect from the everyday struggles of St. Maarten's citizens.

Call to Action

We must not allow this dangerous precedent to go unchallenged. The citizens of St. Maarten have the right to gather, express their political beliefs, and hold their leaders accountable without fear of retribution. We call upon the international community, human rights organizations, and democratic institutions to condemn this undemocratic action and support the people of St. Maarten in their fight to preserve their democratic rights.

Prime Minister Mercelina, your actions are not just an overreach; they are a blatant attempt to undermine the democratic fabric of our nation. We stand united against this encroachment on our freedoms and demand the immediate restoration of the right to public assembly. Democracy must prevail, and the will of the people must be respected. Your actions reflect the ideals of your coalition of the NOW, PFP, DP, and URSM and show that this forced majority could not provide a stable government for the people of St. Maarten, was a mistake from the start that should never have occurred. The people will remember this on August 19, 2024. I urge the people to be vigilant because it is our understanding that Dr Mercelina, the dictator, and his coalition have already sought to get The Netherlands to sanction a takeover of our country and appoint them as a Business Government for the foreseeable future. This bid for power too often results in the deterioration of Democracy and economic stability of a country and cannot be allowed. The increased security personnel from all over the Netherlands Kingdom, without any objective justification, suggests that Dr Mercelina and his Two By Four Coalition are preparing for a hostile takeover of our Democracy and the elections. They must not be allowed to do so. Where were they when our young men were being gunned down for scooters and other reasons since 2024 began? Why, only now, when the writing is on the wall that the days of the Two By Four Government are over, are they now trying to claim safety concerns as a reason to cripple the democratic and rightful removal of their political parties from office. On August 19, 2024, go out and vote them out; not a single vote should go to these people who intend to take your power away from you for their own personal reasons. It is time to get it right and make our country proud. Stand UP with the United People's Party.

