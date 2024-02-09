Urgent Appeal for Cooperation and Patience: Ensuring Safe and Efficient Road Improvements during Side Roads Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As Road improvement works continue in the Dutch Quarter and St. Peters, we urge the public to extend their cooperation and patience towards the contractors undertaking these vital infrastructure upgrades.

The ongoing efforts to enhance our roads have encountered several challenges that demand immediate attention. One of the primary concerns faced is the proper curing of concrete. The integrity and durability of the new roads heavily rely on the curing of concrete. Unfortunately, pedestrians are inadvertently stepping on wet concrete disrupting this crucial phase, which takes several days, jeopardizing the quality of the work.

Furthermore, it has come to our attention that some residents are irresponsibly disposing of sewage water onto the newly laid roads. This not only hampers the progress of the construction but also poses health and environmental risks to the community.

Additionally, the safety of both workers and road users is being compromised by instances of vandalism and aggression towards signage and barricades. Such behavior not only delays the project but also endangers the lives of those involved in the construction process.

It is imperative to understand that the concrete needs adequate time to cure properly, and closure of roads during this period is not feasible due to the dead-end nature of certain routes.

We earnestly appeal to all citizens to exercise patience, understanding, and cooperation during this critical phase of the Side Roads Project.

By adhering to safety protocols, refraining from interfering with construction materials, and respecting the designated work zones, we can ensure the timely completion of this project while safeguarding the well-being of all involved.

