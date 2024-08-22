Urgent Call to Address Rising School Violence and Upcoming March Against Youth Violence. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is deeply concerned about a recent incident involving school violence at one of the high schools located in the South Reward area. This incident, which took place in the first week of the 2024/2025 school year, was captured on video and subsequently posted on social media platforms. The KPSM has obtained a copy of this video and is actively investigating the situation.

