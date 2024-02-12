Urgent Meeting held with Pan American Protective Services – Brinks and WICSU-PSU Union. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The President of The Windward Islands Civil Servants Union and Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU), Sharon Cangieter, convened an urgent meeting with its members at Pan American Protective Services – Brinks on the morning of February 12, 2024, in response to numerous complaints received. During this meeting, members reiterated the issues affecting them on the job, documented their grievances, and issued a letter to President Cangieter demanding an urgent response within 24 hours from the employers located in Panama.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44679-urgent-meeting-held-with-pan-american-protective-services-brinks-and-wicsu-psu-union.html