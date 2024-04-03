Urgent Notice: Illegally Placed Trailer and Container On Pond Island Must be Removed within 24 Hours | SMN NEWS

POND ISLAND:— The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure) is issuing an urgent notice to the public regarding removing illegally placed objects on Pond Island behind St. Maarten Builders Supplies (SBS). A container and trailer have been identified as unlawfully situated and must be removed within 24 hours of this notice.

Failure to comply with this directive will remove the illegal objects at the owner's expense.

Efforts are underway to ensure the swift removal of the container and trailer. By tomorrow, Thursday, April 4th, the objects are expected to be cleared, allowing the Ministry of VROMI to proceed with the necessary measures, including the placement of boulders and fill.

We greatly appreciate the cooperation of all residents and businesses in this matter. For further information or assistance, individuals are encouraged to contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

