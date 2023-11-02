Urgent Notice to Parents And Students Regarding Recent Incidents of Violence in St. Peters South Reward Area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is deeply concerned about recent incidents involving students in the St. Peters South Reward area who have been observed hurling projectiles at passing vehicles and damaging personal vehicles. These alarming activities have been captured in videos circulating on various social media platforms.

KPSM has taken note of these dangerous behaviors and is sending out an urgent appeal to parents and guardians to address this issue with their children. Such actions are not only illegal but also pose a significant threat to public safety. KPSM emphasizes that the consequences of these activities can be severe, both legally and personally.

In one of the videos, an individual, whose vehicle was most likely damaged, was seen nearly getting into an altercation with students. The potential escalation of these incidents is highly concerning. KPSM wants to remind parents and guardians that they can be held liable for the actions of their children. The Sint Maarten Police Force will thoroughly investigate these incidents and prosecute the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law.

Furthermore, students involved in these activities should be aware that their actions can lead to serious situations. Victims of vehicle damage may resort to taking the law into their own hands, resulting in severe consequences for both parties. The Police urge parents and guardians to have conversations with their children about the their behavior and its potential consequences.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors of Sint Maarten. KPSM investigating these situations and will take action against those responsible. We request parents, guardians, and educational institutions to collaborate with us in educating students about responsible behavior and respect for others.

