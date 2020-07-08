Urgent Plenary Public session of Parliament about discussion regarding the decision to be taken in the Kingdom Council of Ministers (RMR) on July 10, 2020. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Plenary Public Session today, Wednesday.

The public meeting will take place today, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 14.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting. The Council of Ministers will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion regarding the decision to be taken in the Kingdom Council of Ministers (RMR) on July 10, 2020 (IS/1019/2019-2020 dated July 6, 2020)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

