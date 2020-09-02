Urgent Plenary Public session of Parliament about the position of the Parliaments Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten regarding the Caribbean reform entity (CRE) | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Plenary Public Session today, September 2, 2020. The Public meeting is scheduled for 11.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting.

The agenda point is:

Position of the Parliaments Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten regarding the Caribbean reform entity (CRE)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be held virtually and will be carried out live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel

