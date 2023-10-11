Urgent Public Meeting of Parliament regarding the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on October 12, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor will be in attendance.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44004-urgent-public-meeting-of-parliament-regarding-the-proposed-national-health-insurance-nhi.html