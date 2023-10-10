Urgent Public Meeting of Parliament with regarding NV GEBE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG;— The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on October 11, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will be in attendance.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43999-urgent-public-meeting-of-parliament-with-regarding-nv-gebe.html