URSM Board Monitors ongoing political Developments. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) is actively monitoring the semblance of ongoing discussions surrounding the potential establishment of an interim government seemingly initiated by the press release of Governor Baly. Reflecting on the extensive duration of the last government formation process, the Board inquires whether the same meticulous standards and procedures, including the appointment of an informateur to examine government formation possibilities, will be upheld to ensure a stable transition. The board questions, "is there a need to even have an interim-cabinet and at what additional cost it will be to the country? What is the motive? Is the intention of an interim-Government to call off the election?"

