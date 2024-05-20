URSM Celebrates the admittance of Richinel Brug to Member of Parliament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The leadership and board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) proudly announce the admittance of Mr. Richinel Brug as the newest incoming Member of Parliament once sworn. Mr. Brug’s appointment marks a significant milestone for URSM as a newly established political force committed to the progressive governance of St. Maarten.

