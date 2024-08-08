US Consulate of Curacao issues advisory to its citizens travelling to St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:— The US Consulate General of Curacao issued an advisory to its citizens traveling to St. Maarten on Wednesday evening. The advisory addresses the rise in criminal activity, and travelers should exercise caution, particularly in the Dutch Quarter, where most of the violence has been reported.

The US Consulate General also advises its citizens to be mindful of possible political demonstrations in relation to the August 19th parliamentary snap elections.

Read the precautions the Consulate General asks its citizens to take while in St. Maarten.

