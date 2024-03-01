Use the momentum to make the economy more resilient. | SMN NEWS

Oranjestad:— The economy of Aruba is growing in a prosperous way. The public finances are showing a positive image as well. It is important that Aruba uses its current financial position to structurally put its government finances in order and make the economy more resilient. In this regard a prudent budgetary policy remains as important as ever, considering the high interest expenses. Structural reforms in social security and the labor market ensure greater resilience.

