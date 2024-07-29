USM Celebrates Seven New Graduates in pre-Coast Guard Training. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The University of St. Martin (USM) proudly celebrates the achievements of seven students who have successfully completed its pre-Coast Guard program. These exceptional individuals are set to join the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard’s Basic Training (BOK), thanks to this second installment of USM’s preparatory training.

These six men and one woman will leave in August for the nine-month BOK training in Curacao, where they will study relevant law, learn the profession, and develop themselves with the goal of joining the Coast Guard at the end.

Jan van Beek, Division Head of Business and Hospitality Management at USM, commended the graduates for their accomplishments, stressing the importance of their role as Coast Guard officers within the community. "People will know who you are. As soon as you put on that uniform, you will be responsible for our safety," van Beek said.

Reflecting on the transformative nature of the Coast Guard basic training, he added, "It will make you a different person in every aspect of your life."

USM and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard partnered last year to provide this preparatory training program to help aspiring officers learn the skills they would need to succeed in their fundamental training. USM’s preparatory course helps students improve their communication in both English and Dutch, trains them in moral and ethical reasoning, and guides them in physical and emotional development.

USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Baez expressed profound admiration for the recruits, commending the graduates for their perseverance and efforts. "Myself, with all my degrees, I can say that I could never do what you have done,” Dr. Carmona Baez told the group at an intimate graduation ceremony on Wednesday. “We’re very happy that we can find excellence among young people, such as yourselves, who dare to achieve that higher level of discipline."

Among the graduates was Jandrick Hinds, who said he admired the “nobility and honorability” of the profession and that he looked forward to service.

"I’m looking forward to learning about the laws, gaining experience, and serving my people. I want to challenge myself," he said

Grace Jack, the first female graduate of the program, said she felt accomplished for making it through the preparatory program, thanking USM instructors for their dedication in helping.

"It’s a proud accomplishment for me, being here and overcoming my struggles to make it this far. It’s been a struggle for me to communicate with people, but the USM instructors really helped me, supported me, and put the work in to help me get better,” said Jack. “Now, I am much more open and communicative."

The University of St. Martin continues to uphold its commitment to excellence and community service, fostering a new generation of leaders ready to take on the noble task of safeguarding our waters and communities.

USM provides Bachelor's degrees in Elementary Education, Hospitality and Tourism Management, and Social Work and associate degrees in General Liberal Arts with concentrations in Math and Natural Science or Social Science and Humanities. USM is also introducing an Associate degree in Networking and Digital Technology for the upcoming academic year..

USM provides instruction for the General Equivalency Diploma (GED), which allows students who did not complete high school or who graduated with vocational diplomas to earn the equivalent of a U.S. grade-12 diploma. USM also offers English as a Second Language (ESL) to students who are not native English speakers.

For more information about enrollment into USM’s programs along with financing opportunities, visit www.usm.sx or contact USM at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak76547190fc141f6829a4a7eb691f05cb’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy76547190fc141f6829a4a7eb691f05cb = ‘admissions’ + ‘@’;

addy76547190fc141f6829a4a7eb691f05cb = addy76547190fc141f6829a4a7eb691f05cb + ‘usm’ + ‘.’ + ‘sx’;

var addy_text76547190fc141f6829a4a7eb691f05cb = ‘admissions’ + ‘@’ + ‘usm’ + ‘.’ + ‘sx’;document.getElementById(‘cloak76547190fc141f6829a4a7eb691f05cb’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text76547190fc141f6829a4a7eb691f05cb+”;

or call 542-5171.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45725-usm-celebrates-seven-new-graduates-in-pre-coast-guard-training.html