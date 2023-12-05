USM Hosts Symposium on the elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Violence against women and girls is a pervasive and deeply rooted issue that transcends geographical, national, ethnic, political, cultural, and socioeconomic boundaries. It is a violation of human rights and a significant barrier to achieving gender equality. Recognizing the urgency and importance of addressing this global challenge, the University of St. Martin (USM) is hosting a symposium in observance of 16 days of activism for the elimination of violence against women and girls.

The global 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV) is a pivotal international initiative, which runs from November 25th to December 10th, to collectively call for an end to violence against women and girls. This campaign strategically encompasses significant dates, commencing on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (November 25th) and concluding on Human Rights Day (December 10th).

The symposium is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 6th December, at the USM campus from 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm. As a thought leader, the university's commitment goes beyond mere academic discourse. It extends to the realm of advocacy, as the symposium becomes a platform for raising awareness, challenging ingrained norms, and fostering a collective consciousness that rejects violence in all its forms.

Moreover, the symposium will help to sensitize victims of violence of the various services available to them and how these can be accessed. The symposium also serves as a nexus for exploring viable strategies to stem the tide of gender-based violence, by bringing together diverse perspectives. Hence, the forum will benefit from the input of a multi-talented group of panelists: gender experts, activists, law enforcement, policymakers, NGOs, academics, and other stakeholders.

A symposium such as this is not only timely but also imperative, and we hope it will serve as a catalyst for informed discussions that contribute to a broader understanding of the issue and help foster a safer and more equitable world for women and girls.

The public is hereby invited to attend this free event which promises to be very informative.

