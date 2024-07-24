USM Partners with COSTAATT to Improve Academic Offerings. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— USM signed a memorandum of understanding with the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) on Tuesday aimed at expanding opportunities for students on both islands. The five-year MOU allows the institutions to collaborate in course and program design, research, and academic exchanges. The MOU will allow students to transfer credits for compatible programs between both institutions of higher education.

USM and COSTAATT will cooperate in research initiatives, seminars, and staff training and will share resources to strengthen their academic offerings, according to the MOU. USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona-Baez said this collaboration between the USM and COSTAATT helps management ensure that they can maximize the opportunity afforded by both HEIs. “One of the most compelling reasons for fostering such a partnership is the ability to overcome limitations that individual institutions may face,” said Dr. Carmona-Baez in remarks during the ceremony. “By pooling our resources, we can mitigate these limitations and create a more robust educational and research environment.”

COSTAATT is one of the premier research and scientific institutions in Trinidad and Tobago, serving more than eight thousand (8,000) students nationwide. It offers degrees and certificates in communication, advertising, film production, nursing, healthcare, and others. COSTAATT president Dr. Keith Nurse said he hoped the collaboration would provide long-term and sustainable benefits to students and faculty of these higher education institutions (HEIs), asserting that USM and COSTAAT would not succumb to what he called the “implementation deficit.” He said,

“Far too often we are not able to collaborate and coordinate efforts across boundaries”. He was adamant that “We are committed to ensuring we don’t fall prey to that. We will implement.”

As USM celebrates its 35th anniversary, the institution continues to build strategic relationships with local, regional and international schools and non-profit organizations to enhance its offerings to students. In May, USM announced a partnership with St. Maarten’s National Institute of Arts (NIA) to provide introductory performing arts and dance courses with the intention of crafting a bachelor’s degree program in performing arts, in the near future.

USM Dean of Academics Dr. Gale Rigobert praised the collaboration as beneficial to all members of the educational and professional communities of both tertiary institutions.

“This MOU between USM and COSTAATT is indicative of our commitment to excellence, expanding opportunities for our students and staff, widening the range of academic offerings to both USM and COSTAATT students and our fervent desire to broaden our reach and sphere of influence,” she said.

USM provides bachelor’s degrees in Elementary Education, Hospitality and Tourism Management and newly introduced, Social Work, and associate degrees in General Liberal Arts. USM is also introducing an associate degree in Networking and Digital Communication.

USM provides instruction for the General Equivalency Diploma (GED), which allows students who did not complete high school or who graduated with vocational diplomas to earn the equivalent of a U.S. grade-12 diploma. USM also offers English as a Second Language (ESL).to students who are not native English speakers.

For more information about enrollment into USM’s programs along with financing opportunities, visit www.usm.sx or contact USM at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call 542-5171.

