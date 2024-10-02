USM President Strengthens Ties with Dutch Universities of Applied Sciences. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:— University of St. Martin (USM) President, Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez, visited two leading universities of applied sciences in The Netherlands during the last week of September, furthering USM's longstanding relationships with Dutch higher education institutions. This visit is part of USM’s mission to expand academic opportunities for its students and foster new partnerships for collaboration.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46128-usm-president-strengthens-ties-with-dutch-universities-of-applied-sciences.html