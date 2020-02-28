USM to Host International Researchers of Climate Change Vulnerability. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— From 2 to 5 March, a team of scientific researchers, governmental agencies, NGOs and grassroots organizations from the Caribbean and The Netherlands will join forces at the University of St. Martin (USM) to address the catastrophic environmental challenges facing Caribbean islands and their inhabitants.

Led by former USM president Professor Dr. Francio Guadaloupe, now serving at the University of Amsterdam, and Professor Dr. Corinne Hofman of Leiden University, the team is scheduled to arrive in St. Martin on Monday to hold meetings with key sectors of the community. Thereafter, similar workshops and seminars are to be held

