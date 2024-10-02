UVI Welcomes Michael J. Morsberger as New VP for Institutional Advancement. | SMN NEWS

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands;— The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) has announced the appointment of Michael J. Morsberger as its new Vice President for Institutional Advancement, effective Oct. 1, 2024. With a distinguished career in healthcare and higher education at several of the nation’s premier academic health systems and nonprofits, Morsberger is set to lead UVI’s advancement initiatives, encompassing alumni relations, development, public relations, and the Reichhold Center for the Arts.

