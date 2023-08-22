Vehicle lost control and ended up over Link two embankment. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Fire Department, Ambulance personnel the police are busy assisting the driver and passenger of a vehicle that was driving on link two (Old Cake House Road) when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up over the embankment.

Police Spokesman said the two persons are being assisted by the fire department so that they can be transferred to the St. Maarten Medical Center for treatment.

Due to the accident, the road is currently closed.

