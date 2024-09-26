Victorious Living Grants: Empowering Individuals & Organizations to Access Vital Project Funding. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Many individuals, for-profits, and non-profits shy away from applying for grants due to various misconceptions. Based on Victorious Living’s experience of over 20 years as a foundation, the visionary and director, Dr. Erna Mae Francis Cotton, and team have been able to secure substantial grants to execute its mentorship program and a variety of other projects for youth and families. Consequently, in light of the many needs in our communities, this article aims to debunk the top three myths about grant applications and provide you with the correct information to increase your chances of obtaining funding.

Myth 1: Grants Are Only for Non-Profits

Reality: While many grants are specifically designed for non-profits, there are a growing number of funding opportunities available to individuals and for-profit businesses. These grants can support a wide range of projects, including research, innovation, community development, and even individual artistic endeavors.

Myth 2: Grant Writing Is Too Complicated

Reality: While grant writing does require careful planning and attention to detail, it is not an insurmountable task. Many grants come with detailed guidelines and examples to help you through the process. Additionally, there are numerous resources and templates available online to assist you.

Tip: Start with smaller grant applications if you’re new to the process. This will help you build your skills and confidence before tackling larger, more complex applications.

Myth 3: Only Big Organizations Win Grants

Reality: Small organizations and even individuals have an equal opportunity to win grants, provided they meet the eligibility criteria and their proposal aligns with the funder’s priorities. Grant applications are judged on the merit of the project, the feasibility of the proposed activities, and the potential impact.

Success Story: A local community center successfully won a grant to fund a new after-school program by clearly articulating the need and expected benefits for local children.

Do not let myths prevent you from seeking out funding opportunities that could greatly benefit your initiatives. By understanding the truths behind these common misconceptions, you can approach grant applications with confidence and clarity. Remember, the key to successful grant writing is preparation, persistence, and leveraging available resources.

Victorious Living Grants are available to assist in sourcing and writing grants for individuals, businesses, and organizations. You may email us for further information to secure funding for your projects at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak97a441622b9a469dcc0a731ae82d17a4’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy97a441622b9a469dcc0a731ae82d17a4 = ‘grants’ + ‘@’;

addy97a441622b9a469dcc0a731ae82d17a4 = addy97a441622b9a469dcc0a731ae82d17a4 + ‘victoriouslivingfoundation’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_text97a441622b9a469dcc0a731ae82d17a4 = ‘grants’ + ‘@’ + ‘victoriouslivingfoundation’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloak97a441622b9a469dcc0a731ae82d17a4’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text97a441622b9a469dcc0a731ae82d17a4+”;

; call +1-721-522-2084 or WhatsApp +1-721-524-8731.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46098-victorious-living-grants-empowering-individuals-organizations-to-access-vital-project-funding.html