Vigil to be held by Family of Gun Violence Victim. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A candlelight vigil will be held on Tuesday, April 16th, 2024, at 7:00 PM on Simpson Bay Road. This event aims to honor the memory of the individual whose life was cut short by violence on Sunday morning.

The vigil, organized by the victim’s family, will provide an opportunity for reflection, unity, and support for those affected by the devastating impact of gun violence.

The Sint Maarten Police Force acknowledges the family’s grief and solemnity during this time. While the Police fully support the vigil, they will not tolerate any stunts on or close to the road where this tragic incident occurred. It is essential to maintain traffic flow and respect the dignity of the occasion.

KPSM extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim who tragically lost his life to gun violence on Sunday morning, April 14th, 2024, near the nightclub in Simpson Bay.

KPSM Press Release.

