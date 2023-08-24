Village of enslaved Afrikan people on St. Eustatius severely destroyed during excavations. | SMN NEWS

Earlier this week the news came out that around July 18 construction company Statia Roads & Construction severely destroyed the archaeological site associated with what is believed to be the enslaved Afrikan village area of the former Golden Rock plantation on St. Eustatius. The board of the St. Eustatius Center for Archaeological Research (SECAR) on the island granted permission to the building contractors to continue digging after the Airport Boulevard project manager had concerns while the contractors were testing the soil. However, none of the board members is qualified to take this decision. SECAR’s director and archaeologist Mr.Budsberg was off-island at that time.

