WILLEMSTAD:— On Friday, June 14th, the Minister of Justice, Shalten Hato, visited the Coastguard Dutch Caribbean Region and the Military from Curaçao. This visit was aimed at gaining a deeper understanding of the operations and challenges that both organizations face on a daily basis.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45428-visit-from-the-minister-of-justice-shalten-hato-at-the-coastguard-and-curacao-military.html