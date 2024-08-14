Vital Updates on the Ennia Saga. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Esteemed citizens of St. Maarten, today it is imperative that I provide you with an update on this Ennia Saga. Since my last appearance in Parliament, I have continued to carefully investigate the outline agreement and also explore alternative solutions. My intention was to go to Parliament again this week to provide answers to the questions posed; however, due to an error in the date provided by Parliament, which led to a misunderstanding, the meeting will be rescheduled. However, aside from answering the questions, it is vital that I provide you with the residents of Sint Maarten and, specifically, the Sint Maarten Ennia policyholders with an update.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45826-vital-updates-on-the-ennia-saga.html