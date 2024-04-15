Vote for the 2024 European Parliament election in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— On June 6th, Persons with Dutch nationality in Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten who are 18 years or older can vote in the 2024 European Parliament election. To do this, they must register as voters with the municipality of The Hague no later than Thursday, April 25, 2024. Registration can easily be done online. More information and the registration form can be found on the website www.stemmenvanuithetbuitenland.nl.

So far, 2,577 residents of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten have registered for the European Parliament election. Worldwide, more than 97,000 people with Dutch nationality voted from abroad for this June election.

Voting at the Representation of the Netherlands

The voter receives the voting papers for the election from the Representation of the Netherlands in Oranjestad, Willemstad, or Philipsburg. A postal polling station will be set up at the Representation of the Netherlands. Votes can also cast their vote there immediately, and the votes will be counted. Voters will be notified at the end of May that they can vote. The election will be organized in the Netherlands on Thursday, June 6. On that day, the Representation of the Netherlands must receive the vote by 3 p.m.

