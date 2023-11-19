Voter Eligibility per District Announced for January 11 2024 Parliamentary Elections. | SMN NEWS

PHLIPSBURG:— The Ministry of General Affairs alongside the Central Voting Bureau is pleased to provide the public with the latest statistics from the Voter Registry. This update is part of a commitment to transparency and public engagement in the lead-up to the Parliamentary Elections slated for January 11, 2024.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44292-voter-eligibility-per-district-announced-for-january-11-2024-parliamentary-elections.html