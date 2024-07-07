Voting Cards Available for Pick-up at the Government Administration Building. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Civil Registry Department would like to inform the general public that voting cards for the August 19, 2024, parliamentary elections are available for pick-up from Monday to Friday, July 8 to July 12, 2024, at the Government Administration Building from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM each day, and on Saturday, July 13 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

This is for all eligible voters, and you have to bring a valid form of identification when you come to pick up your voting card at GAB.

As of July 16, the remaining uncollected voting cards will be distributed by the Post Office.

There will be another announcement for pick-up of voting cards at GAB in August before the August 19 elections once the Post Office returns any voting cards that they were unable to deliver.

For additional information, you can call the Civil Registry Department at 542-2400 ext. 2010.

