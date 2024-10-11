VROMI to sell M/V Island Scout (IMO Number: 9215220). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) announced during Wednesday’s press briefing its intention to sell the Island Scout (IMO number 9215220). Under Article 13, Section 1 of the Landsverordening houdende maatregelen tot opruiming van schepen en wrakken in zee en op het zeestrand (National Ordinance containing measures for the removal of ships and wrecks at sea and on the sea beach)

The Island Scout is a 69-meter-long tug/supply ship that was beached and successfully salvaged, with efforts from both the Ministry of VROMI and TEATT following the passing of Tropical Storm, later Hurricane, Ernesto. Island Scout is currently berthed at Port Sint Maarten, under custodianship of the Minister of VROMI. Despite ongoing efforts by the Ministry, the owner of the vessel has failed to cover the costs incurred by the government for the salvage operation conducted in Great Bay on September 4, 2024.

“To date, all attempts to recover these costs from the owner have been unsuccessful and with the hosting of the upcoming 30th Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference and Trade Show from October 22nd-25th, which also kicks off our high season, the need to have the vessel removed is now more urgent, stated Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs.

On Thursday, October 3, 2024, a final warning notice was sent to the vessel’s owner, urging him to immediately transfer the necessary funds and stating that if the payment is not received in full by October 16, 2024, the government will proceed with the sale of the vessel. Interested parties are invited to contact the minvromi@sintmaartengov.org

before October 15th, 2024.

