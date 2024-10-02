VSA Minister Meets with Board Members of Sint Maarten Seniors & Pensioners Association (SMSPA). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Ms. Veronica Jansen-Webster met with board members of the Sint Maarten Seniors and Pensioners Association (SMSPA) to discuss critical issues impacting the well-being of seniors in Sint Maarten. The VSA Minister was accompanied by senior policy advisor Mr. Herbert Martina. While the SMSPA delegation included Patricia Flanders (President), Raymond Jessurun (Vice-President), Frances Rovelet (Secretary of Organization), and Veronica Arndell (Secretary for contact with members in nursing homes and senior citizens centers).

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46136-vsa-minister-meets-with-board-members-of-sint-maarten-seniors-pensioners-association-smspa.html