Warning to Local Businesses on Sint-Maarten Regarding Scam Attempts. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is alerting local businesses about a concerning rise in fraudulent activities targeting companies on the island. The Fraud Department of KPSM is actively investigating multiple incidents where businesses have been subjected to scam attempts through deceptive emails requesting payments for purported services rendered.
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44645-warning-to-local-businesses-on-sint-maarten-regarding-scam-attempts.html
View comments
Hide comments