Watch out for Respiratory Illnesses at Year-end Celebrations CPS Reminds Population. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), has observed an increase of respiratory illnesses causing flu-like symptoms such as Influenza A, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV) and COVID-19 circulating within the Sint Maarten community this holiday season.

As families and friends gather to ring in the New Year 2024, CPS would like to remind the population that preventive measures should be applied at all times in and during the celebrations.

The prevention measures are to sneeze in a napkin, or inside of your elbow sleeve, and don’t forget to wash your hands regularly with soap and water.

Practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette. Persons with flu-like symptoms should remain at home until they have recovered.

Hand washing should last at least two minutes or use hand sanitizer that consist of at least 60 percent alcohol.

Also discuss with your physician on the possibility of vaccinating during this flu season to enjoy the holiday season.

In addition, proper ventilation is important should you meet indoors, and where possible, hold lunches and dinners outdoors.

Have a safe and healthy ring in of the New Year 2024.

