Watch out for Respiratory Illnesses. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), is calling on the population to be vigilant for respiratory illnesses, as many countries in the Caribbean are experiencing an increase in the number of cases.

Preventive measures should be applied at all times, such as sneezing in a napkin or inside of your elbow sleeve, and don’t forget to wash your hands regularly with soap and water.

Hand washing should last at least two minutes, or you can use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette. Persons with flu-like symptoms should consult with their house doctor for medical advice.

If your house doctor refers you to the laboratory, you should follow these instructions as any respiratory illness is reported to CPS for follow-up and case management.

Having data available will ensure that CPS disseminates timely awareness and communication to the community.

CPS encourages the population to remain healthy during this summer holiday.

